Family of Southern student killed on I-110 says news of arrests brings little closure

BATON ROUGE - Nine months after the shooting death of 18-year-old Jayrick Washington, his family has some answers, but little closure.

"My life has been changed from that day. It's nothing you can move on from. I'll never have my son back," said his mother Jeannette Soulaire.

Police arrested Yancey Jarrell Jr., 23, and George Applewhite III, 20, on Tuesday.

They say they shot Washington while he was driving to work on I-110 in March, believing that he was someone else.

Washington was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, something that still haunts his mother.

"I never wanted my son here [in Baton Rouge] because I read on the news how dangerous it was out here. I never wanted him here, but he was determined to go to Southern to make me proud."

He was killed five days before his 19th birthday.

Though news of the arrests was welcome, it did little for the family's grief.

"It's not nothing to really celebrate. It should have never happened. I'm glad that they're caught, but it should have never happened."

Both Applewhite and Jarrell are being held without bond.

Police say Jarrell is one of four people responsible for the shooting death of eight-year-old Diellon Daniels.