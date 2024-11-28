'I was really holding him,' Barber recalls last moments before 8-year-old child died in shooting

BATON ROUGE — Detectives spent Thanksgiving morning canvassing a Scotlandville neighborhood, searching for clues in a shooting that claimed the life of 8-year-old Diellon Daniels.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near Lofton Hair Care, just off Southern University’s campus. Courtlyn Daniels was driving a Honda Accord with her five children inside when more than 20 shots were fired at the car. Diellon and two of his siblings were struck by gunfire.

The family had just left the barbershop when the shooting started. The bullets followed the car as Daniels attempted to drive away, eventually crashing into a tree near the shop. The injured children ran back inside for safety, where Diellon collapsed at barber Braylon Canty’s feet.

"I was really holding him. I’m on the phone with the ambulance trying to get instructions. His mom was crying, asking me if he was gone, and I told her no because he was still showing signs of life," said Canty.

Canty said he was crushed when he leaned Daniels did not make it. He said those responsible for the shooting should feel the weight of their actions.

“Real men, if they have any type of remorse for a family or a mother — you shouldn’t feel like you can walk free knowing you took a baby from their mother right before the holidays," said Canty. "They were coming here to get prepared to be with their family, and now they’re spending today in the hospital, planning a funeral.”

Canty said he hopes the community will feel safe when visiting the shop.

“I want people to feel like they can be safe again. It might not be today or next week, but I want people to know they can come here, be safe, and get fresh,” said Canty.

Courtlyn shared on her GoFundMe that she gave birth since the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baton Rouge police or Crime Stoppers.