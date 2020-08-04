74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family of four escapes early morning house fire on Paige Street

56 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 5:00 AM August 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a family of four managed to escape their home when a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the Paige Street home, which is just a few blocks north of Glen Oaks Middle School, and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. 

As of 4:30 a.m., the flames were extinguished and though the family escaped unharmed, their dog did not survive the house fire. 

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the home is unknown at this time.

WBRZ is working to obtain additional details related to the fire and will update this article as information is provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days