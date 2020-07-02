Face masks encouraged, not mandatory in Ascension & Livingston parishes

On the heels of East Baton Rouge's mask mandate announcement, Ascension and Livingston leaders say the parishes have no plans of enforcing a mask requirement for now.

Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Thursday afternoon that Ascension Parish is "strongly encouraging" people to wear masks in public, but there is no plan for a mandate like Baton Rouge.

“I have conferred with Parish leaders, and we all concur that we must act to counter the recent rise of infections in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “We agree that we will not mandate the wearing of masks, but we certainly strongly encourage it.”

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks gave a similar message, saying masks are encouraged, but there is no plan to mandate their use.

Cointment also encourage to stick to the current statewide guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.