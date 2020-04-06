74°
ESPN to air historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game, Monday night
On Monday night football fans will be able to relive the night the Saints returned to the Superdome post-Katrina.
ESPN will air their memorable 2006 game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday at 7 p.m.
Excited to watch this game with my kids and try to explain how and why it was so important to so many people. https://t.co/RPyajRMAQb— Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) April 6, 2020
