Escapee from juvenile detention center went on 'violent crime spree' before being recaptured

BRIDGE CITY - Six inmates broke out of the Bridge City Center for Youth overnight, and authorities found the last escapee Sunday evening.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV that the escape happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Five of the six suspects were recaptured when authorities found them stealing a vehicle.

The final suspect, a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish was caught by authorities around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Bernard Avenue, according to WWL-TV. Sources told the news outlet the 17-year-old went on a "violent crime spree" before being taken back into custody.

Reportedly, the 17-year-old and another armed suspect who was not one of the escapees carjacked and shot a 59-year-old man, leaving him in critical condition.

During the investigation into the shooting, authorities were able to recapture the 17-year-old and the other armed suspect.

The escape follows a slew of recent failures at the detention center, including another breakout of five violent offenders back in March, and a riot between feuding gangs just last month.

Local lawmakers have expressed their frustrations with OJJ facilities across the state time and time again, with politicians in Jefferson Parish even demanding the Bridge City Center's shutdown.