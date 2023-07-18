90°
Emergency repairs to I-10 in Kenner to close highway

Tuesday, July 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

JEFFERSON PARISH - Emergency repairs to a stretch of I-10 in Kenner will close the highway in both directions early Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said the shut-down will start at 1 a.m. and the road would open and close intermittently as crews conducted the repair between Williams Blvd. and Loyola Ave.

Drivers will be able to access real-time updates at  www.511la.org. Additionally, the Louisiana State Police Facebook and Twitter accounts will provide information regarding this emergency situation.

Officials did not indicate how long the process was expected to take, nor did they specify the problem.

