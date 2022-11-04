Emergency helicopter lands along Old Jefferson Highway after major wreck near EBR-Ascension line

BATON ROUGE - An emergency helicopter landed in a field along Old Jefferson Highway after a wreck left someone pinned inside their car.

The St. George Fire Department said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Old Jefferson just past Azalea Lakes Avenue.

Officials said two people were hurt, and one person was trapped inside their vehicle. Firefighters managed to free that person after about half an hour, and both were eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities said both victims were in critical condition as of Thursday night.