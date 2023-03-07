79°
Edwards endorses Wilson for governor; Landry expected to get Trump endorsement

1 hour 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 March 07, 2023 9:56 AM March 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he was endorsing Shawn Wilson, his former transportation secretary, for governor while Attorney General Jeff Landry’s campaign said he will head to Florida next month to pick up an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“Shawn's reputation speaks for itself. He's spent his career bringing people together to accomplish the most difficult tasks,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “We are finally tackling the infrastructure projects we have dreamed about for decades. His success in this role was only possible because he works with anyone, regardless of political party, to get things done.”

Landry’s campaign has not yet released any details about the pending Trump endorsement, saying only that it will happen next month.

Monday, a statement from the Republican Governors Association said Wilson would “drive the state of Louisiana right off a cliff. Wilson would be an ally of national far left extremists, and put the people of Louisiana last, just like he did in state government.”

