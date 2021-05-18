Latest Weather Blog
EBR vaccine sites closed due to area flooding
BATON ROUGE - Officials issued a Tuesday morning notice regarding the closure of certain vaccination sites in the Baton Rouge area due to severe weather.
The release said, "Due to the excessive rain and the potential threat of continued flash flooding conditions throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, the following vaccine sites will remain closed today, Tuesday, May 18th, until further notice. "
The release went on to say that, "Individuals with 2nd dose appointments will be rescheduled for the next operation day. For any questions regarding appointments and rescheduling, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1(855) 453-0774.
VACCINATION CENTER LOCATIONS:
Bon Carre Business Center
7306 Harry Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Trending News
Mall of Louisiana
6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70836
First Floor main entrance (old Williams Sonoma store)
LSU Tiger Stadium
South endzone
COMMUNITY VACCINATION LOCATION:
Holy Grill Feeding Program
6117 Cadillac Street 70811
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cluster of abandoned cars on Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Interview: EBR Mayor asks locals to send in pictures of areas with...
-
Road conditions amid May 2021 flooding in EBR
-
Popular rapper, Boosie, speaks with WBRZ from BR airport as it becomes...
-
Flash flood watch in BR, surrounding areas issued until Wednesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search