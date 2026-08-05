EBR Schools leaders issue statement after indictment of Superintendent LaMont Cole

BATON ROUGE — Former East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole was formally indicted on corruption charges by a grand jury on Wednesday amid the attorney general's probe into the city-parish government.

Cole, the current East Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent, was charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit public bribery and money laundering between $100,000 and $200,000, as well as one count of malfeasance in office.

According to dates provided in the indictment, Cole, 52, is accused of committing the crimes between Aug. 10, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2024, while he served on the Metro Council. WBRZ previously reported that Cole was under investigation by the AG's office in late July.

Two other people — Erica and Terral Jackson — were also indicted Wednesday on criminal conspiracy to commit public bribery and money laundering charges.

Earlier this year, Terrell and Erica Jackson were also indicted on theft and conspiracy to commit theft charges.

Cole is the latest city-parish official to come under fire as part of Attorney General Liz Murrill's probe. Over the past several months, she has taken aim at alleged corruption involving the Capital Area Transit System and multiple mayor's office initiatives, including councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., former mayoral aide Courtney Scott and former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas.

The Jacksons' firm, Broad Innovation Marketing Firm, was also connected to the wider CATS corruption investigation.

EBRSS Board President Shashonnie Steward and Cliff Lewis issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the school system stands "firmly behind Mr. Cole as he navigates this matter." Read the full statement below:

"As President and Vice President of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, we are issuing this statement in our personal capacities as leaders in this district, rather than speaking on behalf of the full School Board.

We are aware of the legal developments and the state grand jury investigation into Superintendent LaMont Cole concerning matters related to his prior tenure on the Metro Council.

We want to explicitly state that we stand firmly behind Mr. Cole as he navigates this matter. Our legal system is built on the foundational bedrock of due process and the presumption of innocence. Just as we teach our students to respect fair processes, we must allow the legal system to run its course without premature judgment or distraction.

Our primary duty, and the collective duty of our district leadership, is to protect the stability and integrity of our educational environment. The critical day-to-day operations of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will proceed without interruption. Our dedicated teachers, administrators, and support staff remain entirely focused on preparing our classrooms, uplifting our students, and delivering the high-quality education our families deserve.

We will keep our focus anchored exactly where it belongs: on the academic success, safety, and well-being of the children of East Baton Rouge Parish. We ask our entire community to maintain faith in our schools as we move forward together."

Cole spoke tearfully about the investigation at the EBR School District's convocation on Tuesday.

"I am currently experiencing one of the most challenging times of my life," Cole said.

WBRZ has asked the East Baton Rouge Parish School District for details about Cole's future as superintendent ahead of Thursday's first day of school.