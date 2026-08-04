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Prosecutors say there may have been another person with driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash
LIVINGSTON - During a court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said that there may have been another person in the car with a driver who allegedly fatally hit a woman along a Livingston Parish highway.
Brandon Chenevert, the man accused of hitting 20-year-old Jody Mann on Reinninger Road in 2025, was back in court for a preliminary examination on Tuesday.
Chenevert allegedly left the scene and was arrested two days after the crash. Mann died in a hospital three weeks later. Chenevert was booked on charges including felony hit and run, negligent injuring, and obstruction of justice.
During Tuesday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Brett Sommer said they believe there could have been someone else in the vehicle with Chenevert when the crash happened. He asked anyone with additional information to come forward.
On Aug. 1, "Jody's Law" went into effect. It created an alert system for law enforcement officers to ensure information about vehicles involved in hit-and-run crashes will be shared with agencies across the state, and requires offenders to go before a judge before getting bail.
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Chenevert is due back in court in September.
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