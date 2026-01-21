Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Two more people indicted in CATS theft, conspiracy case
BATON ROUGE - Two more people were indicted as part of an investigation into theft and criminal conspiracy at the Capital Area Transportation System, The Advocate reported.
Terral "TJ" Jackson Jr. and Erica Jackson were both added to an earlier indictment on a count of theft of $25,000 or more and conspiracy to commit theft of $25,000. The specific allegations against them were not immediately available.
Minutes from a September 2021 CATS meeting indicate Terral "TJ" Jackson was doing public relations work for CATS.
Last week, Pearlina Thomas, CATS' former CAO, and Jarion "Jay" Colar were arrested with the same charges; Thomas also faces charges of prohibited use of public funds and malfeasance in office.
According to arrest warrants, Thomas approved a $50,000 contract to Jay Colar's company, Supreme Solutions Consulting, without following the proper approval process. In addition, investigators say they found no evidence that the work Colar was contracted to do was performed, but they also uncovered that the work that was turned in was fraudulent and copied from a report written by a transportation expert in Canada.
The initial indictment, which was filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill, says that Thomas, Colar, and one other person, identified as "C.D.," allegedly stole $25,000 between August 2021 and February 2022.
WBRZ has previously reported that "C.D." is Metro Councilmember Cleve Dunn.
Trending News
The Advocate reported Wednesday that Dunn started Colar's company, Supreme Solutions, in 2017. He appointed his wife, Stacey Posey Dunn, as the registered agent just days later. She used her maiden name in the paperwork.
The newspaper said the Supreme Solutions contract at the center of the case was awarded July 12, 2021, and Colar was signed as the registered agent a month later.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Angel Reese set to co-star in Netflix show
-
Rapper NBA YoungBoy says there is only one Baton Rouge venue where...
-
Zachary's Restaurant Week returns for second year with more than ten restaurants...
-
Air Force One turns around amid trip to Davos after 'minor electrical...
-
King Cake Drive-Thru headed back to Baton Rouge, bringing New Orleans king...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship
-
Walker High growing girls' wrestling one match at a time
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win, beating Missouri 78-70
-
Port Allen beats U-High