REPORT: Two more people indicted in CATS theft, conspiracy case

BATON ROUGE - Two more people were indicted as part of an investigation into theft and criminal conspiracy at the Capital Area Transportation System, The Advocate reported.

Terral "TJ" Jackson Jr. and Erica Jackson were both added to an earlier indictment on a count of theft of $25,000 or more and conspiracy to commit theft of $25,000. The specific allegations against them were not immediately available.

Minutes from a September 2021 CATS meeting indicate Terral "TJ" Jackson was doing public relations work for CATS.

Last week, Pearlina Thomas, CATS' former CAO, and Jarion "Jay" Colar were arrested with the same charges; Thomas also faces charges of prohibited use of public funds and malfeasance in office.

According to arrest warrants, Thomas approved a $50,000 contract to Jay Colar's company, Supreme Solutions Consulting, without following the proper approval process. In addition, investigators say they found no evidence that the work Colar was contracted to do was performed, but they also uncovered that the work that was turned in was fraudulent and copied from a report written by a transportation expert in Canada.

The initial indictment, which was filed by Attorney General Liz Murrill, says that Thomas, Colar, and one other person, identified as "C.D.," allegedly stole $25,000 between August 2021 and February 2022.

WBRZ has previously reported that "C.D." is Metro Councilmember Cleve Dunn.

The Advocate reported Wednesday that Dunn started Colar's company, Supreme Solutions, in 2017. He appointed his wife, Stacey Posey Dunn, as the registered agent just days later. She used her maiden name in the paperwork.

The newspaper said the Supreme Solutions contract at the center of the case was awarded July 12, 2021, and Colar was signed as the registered agent a month later.