Matteo Bocelli to perform at Manship Theatre in December

BATON ROUGE - Classical crossover star Matteo Bocelli performing at the Manship Theatre in December.

Bocelli, who previously performed at the 20th anniversary Red Carpet Gala fundraiser, will be returning to Manship Theatre on Dec. 12.

Additionally, singer-songwriter Amanda Pascali is set to perform on January 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 14; for more information, check here.