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Superintendent LaMont Cole under investigation by AG as part of wider corruption probe, reports say
BATON ROUGE — Current East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Superintendent LaMont Cole is being investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office as part of a wider corruption probe into the city-parish government, The Advocate reported Tuesday morning.
The Advocate cited multiple sources noting that Cole is being investigated by a state grand jury over matters tied to his time as the Metro Council member for District 7 from 2016 to 2024.
Cole is the latest city-parish official to come under fire as part of the grand jury's probe into corruption involving the Capital Area Transit System and multiple mayor's office initiatives, including councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., former mayoral aide Courtney Scott and former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas.
WBRZ has reached out to the AG's office to learn more about their investigation into Cole. WBRZ has also asked the EBR School District for a statement about Cole's alleged involvement.
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