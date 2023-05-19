EBR Schools leader pursuing superintendent job in Florida

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Sito Narcisse, the superintendent for the East Baton Rouge School System, has applied to be the head of one of the largest school districts in the country.

A list published by Broward County Public Schools on Thursday named Narcisse among the candidates. He was one of a handful who applied after the district extended the deadline for applications.

WBRZ caught up with Narcisse at an event late Friday morning and asked him about his decision to seek another job. He says he was asked to apply because of his work in Baton Rouge and insisted that his focus is still on EBR right now.

The Broward County school board is expected to curate a list of semi-finalists at a special meeting on May 22, 2023.

Narcisse was first named as the head of the EBR school in January 2021. Since then, he's faced pushback from district employees over staffing shake-ups and a controversial field trip that raised concerns from some parents.