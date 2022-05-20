'Release Narcisse' rally calls out superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Parents and teachers hosted a "Release Narcisse" rally right outside the district office Thursday.

But Superintendent Sito Narcisse says he's just implementing the staffing model the board voted for.

“Narcisse decided, apparently without a vote from the board, basically to give them an eviction notice, which bullied them into either moving into this new position without discussion, without conversation, abandoning relationships and programs that they developed or they didn't have a job,” parent and former East Baton Rouge student Natalie Overall said.

And when these parents felt like they weren't being heard, they formed this rally. Just after the rally, the school board meeting took place inside.

“We submitted a petition because my emails had been ignored. The petition asked our school board to review Dr. Narcisse's contract for some anomalies and to examine his actions for the past 18 months,” parent and rally organizer Mary Juneau said.

“I'm just wondering why the board received no communication about the extensive changes of this staffing redesign,” school board member Jill Dyason said.

During the meeting, Superintendent Narcisse addressed the issue of the staffing model, saying he's just doing his job.

“As a superintendent, that is what this board has entrusted me on, and I look forward to continuing that work,” he said.

But some of the parents weren't moved by Narcisse's comments or presentations at the meeting.

“It is absolutely just lip service because what he presented in there sounded like a great story telling, but it's not factual. The numbers don't add up to what's really happening in the schools when you actually talk to the people in the schools who got impacted,” East Baton Rouge teacher Storm Matthews said.

Friday, May 20th is the last day of school for students in the district.