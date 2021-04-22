EBR School Board to meet Thursday, vote on school year calendar

BATON ROUGE- A proposed plan to end summer break earlier than usual and start school in July did not appeal to many in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and education leaders are taking this into consideration as they now finalize the 2021- 2022 school year calendar.

Some of the community's teachers, parents, and even students told EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse they weren't comfortable with the idea of students returning to in-person classes at the end of July and teachers making their way back to campus even earlier, by July 19.

Dr. Narcisse and other school officials listened to these concerns, and decided against the July 19 return date.

While some members of the community appeared relieved to see education leaders take their observations into consideration, others remained concerned.

Frustrated parent, Will MacNaughton explained why, telling WBRZ, "I just don't understand why we have to go through all of this to get it to a point where the teachers are actually being heard."

In any case, the July return date is no longer under consideration by school officials. Instead, teachers are now expected to return to campus on August 2 and students will likely return to school one week later.

Other changes to the new school year will probably include a shift in Spring Break, moving it from the week before Easter Sunday, to the week after.

In addition to this, the school year has been extended by eight days. But this won't require students to spend eight consecutive days in class at the end of the school year. Instead, the eight days will be distributed throughout the calendar year.

In regards to that calendar year, all key dates comprising the upcoming school year need to be chosen and voted on by the EBR School Board.

This is exactly what the Board hopes to accomplish Thursday, April 22 at 5 p.m.

They will look at four school year calendar options and by the end of the evening, officials expect to have a final decision as to which one is the best fit for EBR's students and teachers.