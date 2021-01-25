EBR overwhelmed by alarming number of homicides, DA says its time to 'flip the script'

BATON ROUGE - A community already weighed down by the physical and economic burdens of novel coronavirus is now facing a shocking increase in violent crimes as 2021 begins.

Twenty-five days into the first month of the new year and East Baton Rouge Parish authorities already find themselves investigating thirteen homicide deaths, all occurring since the start of 2021.

Over the weekend (Jan. 22 - Jan. 24), a total of three people were killed in two separate incidents.

The most recent incident unfolded Saturday (Jan. 23) and resulted in the death of 39-year-old Chad Ardoyne, who was found stabbed to death in a home off Chippewa Street, on Larkspur Avenue.

Nearly two hours later, officials were called to Earl Gros Avenue, near Tigerland, where a double-shooting resulted in the deaths of 33-year-old Frederick Hollins and 26-year-old Laquincia Jackson.

A third shooting-incident occurred Friday (Jan. 22), when an officer attempted to pull over a driver and it turned into a police pursuit that resulted in the suspect ditching the vehicle on Plank Road and attempting to flee on foot. It was at this point that the suspect, who appeared to be armed according to authorities, was shot by an officer.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officials say they've never seen this many homicides occur in the first month of the year.

The alarming uptick has even the most seasoned members of law enforcement concerned.

Local District Attorney Hillar Moore said he's never seen a January like this before and mentioned that while many are ready to move out of the gloomy waters of 2020, it appears that we're not quite there yet.

He says, "It seems like we've flipped the calendar but we haven't flipped the script yet."

Moore pointed to the importance of local citizens working with law enforcement to provide them with information regarding suspects or acts of violence that they suspect may take place.

His words reiterated what Baton Rouge Police Department's Chief, Murphy Paul, said during a July 2020 interview with WBRZ.

Paul said, "If you have a family member or loved one who has communicated an intent to commit an act. You have an opportunity to save a life and you have an opportunity to change the life of that person right now."

To report suspected criminal activity to Baton Rouge Police, call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.