71°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests suspect for allegedly stabbing man to death near Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed to death Saturday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Larkspur Ave near Choctaw Drive and the ExxonMobil Refinery.
When authorities arrived on scene they found 39-year-old Chad Ardoyne deceased inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.
Police arrested 60-year-old Zachary James on Sunday. Investigators believe that James is connected to the death of Ardoyne
James has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak
-
Decked out in decoration, homes in Spanish Town transformed for drive-by Mardi...
-
As Louisiana's vaccine supply remains 'flat,' Ochsner postpones thousands of vaccinations
-
At least 100 cats & dogs rescued from dead woman's home
-
'Worst perfect storm' affecting thousands of unemployment claims