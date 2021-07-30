EBR 'having conversations' about COVID mitigation measures for its employees: No mandatory vaccine yet

BATON ROUGE - City-parish officials are reviewing health data and are weighing options for employees' wellbeing amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

An East Baton Rouge Parish government spokesperson said Friday, officials are talking about measures to slow the spread while workers are on duty.

Friday afternoon, the mayor of New Orleans issued a mandatory vaccine policy for city employees there. New Orleans also issued a mask mandate Friday.

In Baton Rouge, a less rigid policy has unfolded - at least as of Friday. The city-parish was not ready to call for mandatory vaccines.

"We’re having conversations about measures to protect our employees and we are pleased to see the uptick in vaccinations in our community. We’ll keep the public updated on any changes," the Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's spokesperson, Mark Armstrong, told WBRZ Friday.