90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans issues mask mandate, orders city employees to get the COVID vaccine

2 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 4:53 PM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor here has issued a mandatory mask mandate for people gathering inside, no matter their vaccination status.

The mask mandate is related to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

COVID vaccines will also be required for city employees with New Orleans government.

Trending News

This is a breaking news story.  Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days