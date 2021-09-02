EBR Community Site to begin distributing ice Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish residents will be able to pick up free ice at a Community Ice Distribution site that afternoon.

The site will be set up at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters (9000 Airline Highway) and distribution will take place at 12 noon via a drive-thru process.

Each vehicle will receive two bags of ice as long as supplies last.

