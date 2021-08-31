Latest Weather Blog
Some parishes offering free meals, supplies to storm victims
Some parishes in parts of southeast Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida are offering free food and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Assumption Parish
Food and water available Wednesday at Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville starting at 10 a.m.
Baker
Bagged ice available Tuesday at Baker High School whiles supplies last.
St. James Parish
Sheriff's office supplying MRE PODs at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy and St. James High starting at noon Tuesday.
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish announced Tuesday that free meals would be distributed around 1:30 p.m. at Zemurray Park in Hammond for as long as supplies last.
Jefferson Parish
Mercy Chefs will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5–6:30 p.m. at the Metairie/New Orleans Campus of Celebration Church.
