East Feliciana deputies investigating woman killed off Old Scenic Highway
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are investigating a homicide off Old Scenic Hwy.
Deputies received reports of a woman killed in a home around 5 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened at 1210 Cordoba Drive near Old Scenic Highway just north of Zachary.
There are few details at the time. The homicide is under investigation.
