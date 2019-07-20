79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Feliciana deputies investigating woman killed off Old Scenic Highway

Saturday, July 20 2019
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are investigating a homicide off Old Scenic Hwy. 

Deputies received reports of a woman killed in a home around 5 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened at 1210 Cordoba Drive near Old Scenic Highway just north of Zachary. 

There are few details at the time. The homicide is under investigation.  

