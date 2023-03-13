50°
Early voting open for Louisiana municipal election
Early voting for the Louisiana local and municipal election is open from Mar. 11 through Mar. 18.
The Secretary of State has prepared an Election Quick Facts sheet for more information on what is being voted on in this election cycle, which can be viewed here. The sheet includes important dates for this election as well as other relevant information.
An absentee ballot can be requested through the Louisiana Voter Portal here.
