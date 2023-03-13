50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Early voting open for Louisiana municipal election

1 hour 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023 Mar 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 7:28 AM March 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Early voting for the Louisiana local and municipal election is open from Mar. 11 through Mar. 18. 

The Secretary of State has prepared an Election Quick Facts sheet for more information on what is being voted on in this election cycle, which can be viewed here. The sheet includes important dates for this election as well as other relevant information. 

Trending News

An absentee ballot can be requested through the Louisiana Voter Portal here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days