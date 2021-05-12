Dutchtown High prepares for Wednesday night graduation

ASCENSION PARISH - Throughout a school year impacted by a record-breaking hurricane season and a deadly viral pandemic, many high school students in Ascension Parish worked hard to adapt to a series of ever-shifting educational circumstances.

Their efforts paid off and as summer begins, the graduating Class of 2021 is all set to celebrate their educational accomplishments with peers and teachers.

Among those celebrants are seniors at Dutchtown High, who have been invited to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Wednesday evening.

The graduation would have been held on campus, but due to recent heavy rainfall, the event has been moved to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Local officials say all Ascension Parish schools will be able to use the Expo Center, should weather disrupt any on-campus graduation plans.

The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. and is only open to those with tickets.

However, anyone unable to attend in person can watch the ceremony online. It, along with all other Ascension Parish Schools graduation ceremonies, will be live-streamed.

The links to each live-streamed ceremony can be found below.

Wednesday, May 12th--Dutchtown High Graduation:

Thursday, May 13th--St. Amant High Graduation:

Friday, May 14th--East Ascension High Graduation:

Friday, May 14th--Donaldsonville High Graduation

(Ascension Public Schools YouTube):