WATCH: Masked suspects caught on video in Walker home burglary

1 hour 36 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 12:42 PM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies are searching for suspects connected to a Walker burglary. 

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, multiple people stole around $3,000 worth of items, including medication and jewelry, from a home along Weiss Road on March 6. 

Deputies shared a video of the suspected burglars, who can be seen walking in the yard's backyard with masks on. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call deputies at 225-686-2241. 

