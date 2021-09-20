DSNAP program allowing residents to recover food lost during Ida begins Monday

BATON ROUGE - Those who lost food due to the impact of Hurricane Ida can apply for food assistance to help replace the items lost.

According to The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), a number of Louisiana residents in 25 parishes will be deemed eligible for assistance from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations.

But these individuals must apply for assistance at the proper time.

Application Dates

Out of regard for health concerns related to COVID-19, DSNAP applications are being handled by phone and benefits cards are being mailed to approved applicants.

Residents have been assigned a day, based on the first letter of their last name, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP.

The schedule is posted below.

Phase 1

September 20 - 25

East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

Phase 2

September 27 - October 2

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa

Phase 3

October 4 - October 9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne

How to Apply

Those interested in applying must first pre-register online by following step-by-step instructions on the DSNAP pre-registration page.

Then, on their designated day, residents should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.

Click here for more information on the application process.