Drug kingpin who evaded arrest for years now charged in multiple Baton Rouge killings, police say

BATON ROUGE - The alleged leader of an extensive drug ring tied to multiple murders in the capital area was arrested this week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday that Martrell Harris, 43, turned himself in. Harris, who lives in Spring, Texas, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on first-degree murder charges.

Harris allegedly hired three men to lure out and kill Lorenzo Dixon in April 2017. He was also tied to the killing of a potential murder witness, David Walker, later that same year.

Dexter Collins, who was arrested in both shootings, was allegedly a hitman hired by Harris. However, he was released from jail after prosecutors decided they did not have enough evidence to pursue formal charges against him.

Police said last year that Harris was tied to multiple killings in the Baton Rouge area, but it was unclear exactly how many in which he'd been implicated.