BRPD investigating after drivers sat in gridlock while hundreds watched car stunts that shut down College at I-10

BATON ROUGE - Traffic came to a standstill late Saturday night at College Drive and Interstate 10 as hundreds of people circled the intersection to watch souped-up sports cars do donuts and burn rubber.

The Baton Rouge Police Department released the following statement Sunday regarding the event:

"We were made aware of individuals involved in reckless driving on College Drive near I-10. Units were on other calls for service and were dispatched to the scene.

Officers were able to clear the scene and reopen the roadways. BRPD is aware of these individuals engaging in reckless driving and enforcement action has been taken in

the past. We have made arrests, towed vehicles, seized weapons, and issued citations to persons involved in this type of illegal behavior. BRPD investigators are actively investigating this incident."

Posts on social media Sunday morning were a mixture of praise for the automotive acrobatics and frustration from drivers who said they sat in gridlock for more than an hour with no apparent response from law enforcement.

Dozens of videos on social media showed similar scenes across the city. One account described the night as “Super Saturday,” saying locations would be shared on a private page.

Some videos – which appeared to be recorded between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday – showed helicopters that appeared to circle overhead at College Drive.

It was not clear what agency they were affiliated with or if they were in the air because of the car stunts or to monitor traffic leaving the Garth Brooks concert at LSU.

One video showed cars spinning out near South Boulevard and Nicholson Drive as fireworks exploded in the intersection while dozens of people watched.

Another video showed high school students watching the donuts in a parking lot near Top Golf after their prom before joining the onlookers at College Drive.

A social media video from College and I-10 included the text “Dis 1 making da news.”