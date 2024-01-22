Drivers cut red light at busy intersection, man warns of danger

BATON ROUGE - Drivers seem to be in a hurry at one busy intersection in Baton Rouge. During the morning rush they cut the stoplight and drive through a convenience store parking lot.

Chad Stevens says it's happening so often, he's seen several incidents that almost resulted in traffic accidents and doesn't want anyone to get hurt.

"It's not worth it," Stevens said.

Monday morning, Stevens sent up a drone to capture the action at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane. Within an hour and a half, his camera caught at least 15 cars cutting the traffic signal at Stumberg Lane turning right onto Coursey Boulevard. Drivers make a detour through the Hop-In parking lot.

"One of them almost hit a school bus pulling out," Stevens said.

After having a couple of close encounters with these rat runners himself, Stevens spoke to both sheriff's deputies and police about what he's witnessed. He says he'd like law enforcement to come by and see what's going on.

"It's not like they have to stay here permanently just know that every now and then there's a cop that parks right here, maybe deter people from doing it," he said.

With the gas pumps at the Hop-In closed, cars are taking full advantage of the cut-through.

"Just stop, it's not worth picking up an extra five seconds."

Police say they have written tickets for drivers skipping traffic lights in the past. BRPD says if someone or a business owner has a problem with this happening by them to give them a call.