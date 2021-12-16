Driver killed while trying to jump-start vehicle along US 90 in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH - A man from Morgan City was killed in a Wednesday night crash while attempting to jump-start his vehicle along the shoulder of US Highway 90 in St. Mary Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Kumaravel P. Nadar.

Police say Nadar was headed west on US 90 when he had car trouble and pulled over, parking and leaving the vehicle on the outside shoulder.

He returned in a 2006 Toyota Highlander and parked sideways across the westbound outside lane so he could use jumper cables to start the other vehicle.

But, while parked, Nadar's Highlander was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, and it overturned.

According to police, Nadar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Tacoma suffered minor injuries.

Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.