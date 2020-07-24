84°
Driver injured, roadway littered with debris after box truck flips over on Walker Road

Friday, July 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - On Friday morning, a box truck failed to navigate a roundabout and flipped over, injuring the driver and littering the roadway with a substantial amount of debris.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Walker Road (southbound) in the roundabout at I-12.

The driver suffered minor injuries and cleanup of the accident site was a lengthy, hours-long process that began shortly after 2:30 a.m.

