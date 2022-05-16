90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drew Brees denies reports that he's leaving broadcasting gig: 'I'm currently undecided'

4 hours 33 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, May 16 2022 May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 8:57 AM May 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Rumors of Drew Brees' exit from his new sports broadcasting job have been greatly exaggerated, so says the future hall of famer. 

The legendary Saints quarterback took to social media Sunday evening to refute numerous reports over the weekend claiming that Brees and his new employer, NBC Sports, were parting ways after just one year. The former NFL star said he's still "undecided" on his future, joking that he could even return to play football. 

Trending News

Brees took on his role as a sports analyst shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football last year. Since then he's been largely relegated to post-game discussions with occasional live broadcast outings, including doing live play-by-play for the Saints' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills last year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days