Drew Brees denies reports that he's leaving broadcasting gig: 'I'm currently undecided'

NEW ORLEANS - Rumors of Drew Brees' exit from his new sports broadcasting job have been greatly exaggerated, so says the future hall of famer.

The legendary Saints quarterback took to social media Sunday evening to refute numerous reports over the weekend claiming that Brees and his new employer, NBC Sports, were parting ways after just one year. The former NFL star said he's still "undecided" on his future, joking that he could even return to play football.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Brees took on his role as a sports analyst shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football last year. Since then he's been largely relegated to post-game discussions with occasional live broadcast outings, including doing live play-by-play for the Saints' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills last year.