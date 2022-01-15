39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Downed wire causes Entergy outages along Perkins Road

Saturday, January 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers out of power along Perkins Road should expect to have their lights back on by 10:00 p.m Saturday.

An Entergy spokesperson said a downed wire knocked out power for nearly 900 customers across East Baton Rouge Parish. 

To check the outage map, click here. 

