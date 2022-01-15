39°
Latest Weather Blog
Downed wire causes Entergy outages along Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers out of power along Perkins Road should expect to have their lights back on by 10:00 p.m Saturday.
An Entergy spokesperson said a downed wire knocked out power for nearly 900 customers across East Baton Rouge Parish.
Trending News
To check the outage map, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon to mark 100th race for hobby runner
-
From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from...
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in...
-
Pleas for a juvenile jail on the west side of the river...