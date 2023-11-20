DOTD to begin widening I-10 at City Park Lake this month as expansion project moves into next phase

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday it was moving the long-awaited I-10 widening project into its next major phase of construction starting next week.

The announcement from DOTD says crews will start permanent widening work on I-10 West over City Park Lake on Nov. 27. Drivers can expect a lane shift on the westbound side of the interstate between the Perkins Road on-ramp and Dalrymple Drive off-ramp, with temporary barriers placed along the outside lane to give crews room to work.

Read the full announcement below.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that beginning Nov. 27, 2023, Kiewit-Boh, A Joint Venture, will begin the next phase of construction on I-10. Crews will begin working on the permanent widening of I-10 westbound over City Park Lake, as well as the sound and retaining walls on I-10 westbound between the Perkins Rd. entrance and City Park Lake.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 30, a traffic shift on I-10 westbound will be in place between the Perkins Rd. on-ramp and Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp. Temporary concrete barriers will be installed along the outside lane to allow crews to work on the widening, shifting motorists slightly towards the inside center median. During this shift, the shoulders will be eliminated.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8, motorists can expect various overnight lane closures on I-10 westbound between S. Acadian Thwy. and Louise St. During this time, the westbound Perkins Rd. on-ramp and the westbound Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp will be fully closed overnight. No overnight lane or ramp closures will occur on the nights of Dec. 1 and 2.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, there will be a new traffic configuration on Dalrymple Dr. from the I-10 westbound exit ramp to the I-10 overpass. Temporary concrete barriers will be installed along the current southbound lane, causing southbound traffic to shift onto the inside northbound lane. This traffic configuration is necessary to allow the contractor to begin working on the embankment for the widening of I-10.

This phase of construction is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, weather permitting.

In addition to the above traffic impacts, E. Lakeshore Dr. at I-10 will be closed from Lake Hills Pkwy. to Fiero St. beginning at 7 am on Monday, November 27, 2023, only local traffic permitted. This portion of E. Lakeshore Dr. will not be accessible to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclist, as this will be an active construction site. This closure is anticipated to remain in place for three years, weather permitting, while the contractors work on the permanent widening of I-10 over City Park Lake. North and southbound traffic are advised to use Dalrymple Dr. throughout the duration of this closure.