TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7:00 a.m.: Wreck with Injury on Machost Rd at Main St

-

6:45 a.m.: Wreck on Airline SB @ Florida Blvd. with left lane blocked