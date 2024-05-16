Former Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux speaks to Amite High School about importance of mental health

AMITE - With the semester ending, Amite High School brought in former NFL player and New Orleans Saints' cornerback Delvin Breaux to speak about his hardships.

Breaux spoke to students about the importance of mental health. Breaux himself suffered with mental illness growing up. At nine years old, he said he grabbed his father’s gun and tried to commit suicide.

In high school, Breaux broke his neck playing football. He was still able to receive his scholarship at LSU but never played a game. During college, Breaux tried to overdose and hang himself.

“I've been dealing with mental health since I was an adolescent," Breaux said. “It's been traveling throughout my whole life.”

Having to deal with PTSD, anxiety, depression and so much more, Breaux still managed to overcome his adversity by using the resources available to him to address his mental health.

“I have a therapist I talk to maybe once or twice a month, whenever I need the chance to talk to somebody,” Breaux said. He also goes on walks, does tons of reading and makes sure to distance himself from anyone trying to bring him down.

Now, Breaux travels speaking to kids from all over teaching them the importance of mental health.

“Just be authentic. Be you. Live life," Breaux said as advice.

Breaux has another Mental Health Bootcamp this weekend from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Dillard University.