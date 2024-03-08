74°
DOTD breaks ground on three roundabouts in Gonzales designed to alleviate crashes
GONZALES — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development broke ground Friday on three new roundabouts along LA 30 in Gonzales.
The three roundabouts — placed at the intersections of I-10 westbound, I-10 eastbound and St. Landry Avenue — are expected to be completed by contractor Barriere Construction by Spring 2026.
Traffic signals at the I-10 westbound and eastbound intersections, as well as the signal at LA 30 and Cabela’s Parkway, will be removed as part of the project. The implementation of the roundabouts is expected to significantly reduce conflict points at the intersections, leading to a substantial decrease in crashes, the DOTD said in a statement.
