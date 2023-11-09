Donaldsonville man dies nearly a week after overturning vehicle in Assumption Parish crash

BELLE ROSE - A man died nearly a week after running his vehicle off the roadway and overturning in Assumption Parish.

Louisiana State Police said Keith Caballero, 66, of Donaldsonville was driving on LA-70 shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 3. Troopers said Caballero's vehicle left the roadway to the right, and when he tried to correct it, he crossed the center line and overturned to the left.

Caballero was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

"Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while driving or riding in a vehicle," troopers said. "It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do. Always remember to buckle up before starting your journey, no matter how short the trip may be."