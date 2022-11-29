78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods

2 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 9:37 AM November 29, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. 

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday. 

At 9:30 p.m., deputies said the girls and their dog were found safe. The sheriff's office shared video Tuesday showing the moment the girls were reunited with their family. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days