Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods

FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.

At 9:30 p.m., deputies said the girls and their dog were found safe. The sheriff's office shared video Tuesday showing the moment the girls were reunited with their family.