District Attorney, Mayor asking for donations and information after a mother was murdered by stray bullet
BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome asked the public for information concerning the murder of a woman killed by a stray bullet in early February.
A fund has been set up at a b1BANK to cover the costs of 36-year-old Dolores Jackson's funeral.
To donate, you can visit any b1BANK location, call (877) 614 - 7600 or click here.
