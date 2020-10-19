Determined to have a voice in politics, more than 26,000 EBR residents participate in early voting

BATON ROUGE - The majority of voters in East Baton Rouge Parish aren't letting fear of coronavirus prevent them from having a voice at the polls this October.

On Monday morning, locals who were determined to take advantage of early voting made their way to poll sites across the parish.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada, at the site of a location outside of the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane, noted that while some voters wore masks, others felt comfortable without them, a decision that officials have left up to the individual within poll locations.

What a difference 30 minutes makes. This is now the line outside the Louisiana State Archives for early voting. @WBRZ https://t.co/882NKao0B0 pic.twitter.com/BvJrmBMFQC — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) October 19, 2020

That said, upon entering any poll site in the Parish citizens will note that of its election workers are dressed in full PPE gear with masks.

Voters will also find hand sanitizer available for their use and voting machines that are sanitized after each use.

One additional sight most voters are likely to encounter, lots of people.

As of Monday morning, a total of 26,379 East Baton Rouge Parish citizens have already cast their votes.

Voting sites in East Baton Rouge Parish are listed below:

-City Hall - 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge

-State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

-Forest Community Park - 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge

-Baker Motor Vehicle Building - 2250 Main Street, Baker

-Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central

Citizens who vote should bring either a photo ID, a United States military identification card that contains their name and picture, or a a free Louisiana special identification card obtained from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Early voting for the Presidential General/Open Congressional Primary continues from Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who vote are encouraged to wear masks, though masks at polling locations are technically optional.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.