Detectives searching for suspect in theft from Perkins Road business
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a suspect in a theft from a business on Perkins Road that happened in October.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the person pictured above is believed to be connected to a theft from a clothing store on Perkins Road on Oct. 29.
The person left the store without paying for approximately $8,000 of merchandise.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
