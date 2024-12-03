Detectives searching for suspect in theft from Perkins Road business

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a suspect in a theft from a business on Perkins Road that happened in October.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the person pictured above is believed to be connected to a theft from a clothing store on Perkins Road on Oct. 29.

The person left the store without paying for approximately $8,000 of merchandise.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.