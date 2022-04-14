Despite subpoena, former State Police leader a no-show at disciplinary hearing tied to Ronald Greene investigation

BATON ROUGE - Kevin Reeves, who was the head of Louisiana State Police when Ronald Greene died in troopers' custody, ignored a subpoena and did not show up at a hearing where a State Police whistleblower was trying to overturn his termination.

Trooper Carl Cavalier was fired this year after he spoke out about the incident, which was seemingly covered up at the agency since Greene's death in May 2019. A hearing was held at the Louisiana State Police Commission on Thursday where Cavalier appealed his firing.

Colonel Kevin Reeves was a no-show, prompting Cavalier's attorney to request the former LSP superintendent be held in contempt. Major Jason Turner, another trooper tied to the Greene investigation and who abruptly retired, also failed to appear at the hearing Thursday.

The commission said it would consider the motion. The hearing is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Cavalier's termination letter specifically cited his interview with the WBRZ Investigative Unit as one of the causes for his firing.

Cavalier was warned in October he would face termination if he continued to speak out about the Greene investigation, specifically for sharing investigative notes from another trooper who was looking into the deadly arrest internally. Those notes, kept by Trooper Albert Paxton, recommended the agency charge the troopers involved in Greene's arrest.

Last week, Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said he plans to prosecute the troopers involved in Greene's arrest after getting the go-ahead from federal authorities, who are conducting their own criminal investigation into the matter.