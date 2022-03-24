Major over State Police investigations announces retirement amid ongoing Ronald Greene fallout

BATON ROUGE - Only a year into a brand new job, the trooper over investigations at Louisiana State Police, Major Jason Turner, announced his retirement. It comes as fallout grows over the Ronald Greene investigation.

During a legislative committee hearing at the state capitol Tuesday, former trooper Albert Paxton told committee members that Turner told him to "shut up" as he repeatedly tried to seek the truth tied to the Greene case.

According to Paxton's investigative notes on the Greene case, Turner wanted Paxton to change his report, but Paxton refused. The notes also indicate Turner was among those who met with State Police investigator Scott Brown in May 2019, trying to convince him that the officers involved in the Greene case did nothing wrong.

According to the notes, Turner told the officers Colonel Lamar Davis did not trust Paxton and Brown.

Greene died in Monroe in May 2019. Originally, his family was told he died because of a car crash. However, body camera videos emerged showing Greene was brutally beaten after the wreck.

As the fallout grew, a special legislative committee was formed to determine who knew what and when.

State Police issued the following response:

"Major Turner has submitted his request for retirement, but dates are not finalized at this time. He has been employed with LSP since 1997."