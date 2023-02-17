46°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy's unmarked vehicle stolen with K-9 inside, Jefferson Parish officials say
METAIRIE - An unmarked sheriff's office vehicle was stolen Thursday night with a dog and a gun still inside, according to WWL-TV.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was stolen around 6 p.m. near the intersection of West Esplanade and Severn Avenues. A spokesperson confirmed the K-9 and a gun were still inside.
WWL-TV says the K-9 and the vehicle were found later that night.
Trending News
It was unclear if the sheriff's office arrested the person or persons who stole the unit. The sheriff's office also did not detail what led to the robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double shooting off Perkins Road
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games