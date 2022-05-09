Deputy Nick Tullier's funeral scheduled for Tuesday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The funeral services for Deputy Nick Tullier, who survived for nearly six years after he was shot in the line of duty, will be held Tuesday.

The funeral will be held at Healing Place Church on Highland Road. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services will begin at 1 p.m., with a procession from the church to Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs to follow.

Tullier's family said the funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. He will be buried with full honors.

WBRZ will air the funeral on Channel 2 and stream it on WBRZ+

Tullier passed away last week, May 5. His body was transported from Our Lady of the Lake to a funeral home in Denham Springs in a procession that afternoon.