Deputy identified in September deadly shooting of man whose family told 911 he may kill someone

BATON ROUGE – Preliminary findings found an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy acted within the scope of his duties when he shot and killed a man during a chaotic and violent altercation in a neighborhood off Jefferson Highway last month.

The deputy has returned to work, sources confirmed with the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

“Based on our preliminary information, we allowed the deputy to return to work” from paid administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to WBRZ Thursday. The deputy had been on paid leave since the September 14 shooting where Melvin Watkins, 54, was killed.

The sheriff’s office said it will not release the deputy’s name due to officer privacy and safety.

WBRZ, though, confirmed the name of the deputy through multiple sources and a series of public record requests. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was able to identify the deputy as James Hammett.

In being allowed to return to work, Hammett was assigned administrative duty - meaning he has little to no interaction with the general public and works on office tasks for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it made a determination to allow Hammett to return after reviewing elements of the case – 911 calls, video and eyewitness statements.

The sheriff's office said "that shortly after the deputy arrived on scene, the suspect turned his vehicle in the direction of the deputy and accelerated while disregarding verbal commands from the deputy to stop. As the suspect vehicle accelerated toward the deputy, the deputy was forced to flee backward into a neighboring yard as he was blocked in by his parked vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle. As the deputy fled backward he fired shots into the vehicle.”

Watkins died on the scene.

“Can I get a police officer here,” a woman told the 911 operator in the recordings obtained by WBRZ.

“Someone is going to be dead before y’all get over here,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Multiple sources who watched case video but asked not to be identified said the recording showed Watkins on a violent course and the deputy acted with reason. Sources spoke with WBRZ on condition of anonymity from various levels of the investigative process.

